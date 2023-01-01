Simon Pegg excited for Tom Cruise's 'third act'

Simon Pegg wants to be "part" of Tom Cruise's "third act".

The 53-year-old actor has become good friends with his 'Mission Impossible' co-star and believes that once Tom is finished with his action movies, he will make more character driven films, which Simon hopes to be a part of.

He told The Independent newspaper: "I don’t know. I love working with Tom, and he’s really good fun to work with but I get the feeling that when Tom goes off and does other things, it’ll be a completely different thing.

"He has a whole other age to come in his career. He’s a very good actor, a very, very good actor — as we’ve seen in 'Magnolia' and 'Jerry Maguire'… I think when he finally stops jumping off [stuff], he’ll have a third act. And yes, it’d be nice to be a part of that."

Meanwhile, Simon - who is sober - has previously spoken about his past alcoholism and he admitted that watching his old movies is difficult because he can see the physical effects his drinking had on him.

He said: "I was never drunk on set. I might have had a nip in my trailer or something [but] my drinking was never to the detriment of my work.

"I can see the physical effects on myself. I can see where I’m a bit bloated and I don’t look very healthy. Films where I can see the effects of it on me are hard to watch because I just think, ‘Oh God, what are you doing? What are you thinking?'

“The things that dog you mentally, you can understand them, you can name them, you can get therapy, you can learn how to deal with them, but they never go away. It’s a constant thing.

"That was a period in my life when I wasn’t looking after myself and now that I am, it’s weird to get asked about it a lot and then have to go back in time. I've said what I needed to say. I’ve told my story.”