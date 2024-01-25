Sofía Vergara has never missed out on a role she wanted

During an interview with Glamour, the Modern Family actress was asked if she had ever been rejected from a role that she wanted.

"No," Sofía simply responded. "I mean, don't forget, I haven't been acting too much for a long time (outside of Modern Family). I did Modern Family for 11 years and that was amazing, and now I'm doing Griselda and that is coming out in January on Netflix."

Sofía, who is best known for playing Gloria in Modern Family, will appear in Netflix's upcoming drama series Griselda, in which she plays the titular character Griselda Blanco.

The 51-year-old admitted transforming into the Colombian drug lord every day was difficult.

"That was a really crazy, challenging job, because I had to be three hours in hair and make-up before starting shooting, and then one hour removing the whole f**king thing before going to bed," she shared.

"I'm very excited because we're going to do a huge press tour now in January, and there's a lot of Latin actors in it," she continued, "I think they're the best actors in Latin America. We were able to have them for the series because it's half in English and half in Spanish."

Griselda is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 January 2024.