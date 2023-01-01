Natalie Portman wishes Julianne Moore happy birthday

Natalie Portman has given a shout-out to her May December co-star Julianne Moore on her 63rd birthday.

In a rare social media move, the Black Swan star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to praise the Oscar-winning actress.

"And happiest of birthdays to this legend @juliannemoore! I loved making @maydecember with you," the 42-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the actress, who turned 63 on Sunday, on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards on 27 November.

Portman's birthday wishes follow the pair's attendance at a screening of the film last Thursday at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan alongside their co-star Charles Melton, who won Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gothams.

The polarising film, directed by Todd Haynes, marks the first time Portman and Moore have worked together, with a story loosely inspired by the real-life sexual abuse scandal in 1997 between Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau.

Following a cinematic release last month, May December has been released on Netflix in some countries.