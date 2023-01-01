Taylor Swift responds to Mariska Hargitay's cat tribute

Taylor Swift has reacted to Mariska Hargitay naming her new cat after one of her songs.

On Thursday, the Law & Order actress took to her Instagram to introduce her new cat Karma - named after Taylor's song from her 2022 album Midnights.

"Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat," the 59-year-old captioned two adorable photos of her new feline.

On Saturday, Taylor reacted to Mariska's tribute in the comments section of her post.

"Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle. LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!" the Cruel Summer singer, 33, wrote excitedly.

The pair have become friends over the years, with Taylor the owner of a cat named Olivia Benson - a reference to Mariska's character on Law & Order: SVU.

Mariska also featured in the 2015 music video for her song Bad Blood alongside a star-studded cast including Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez and Zendaya.