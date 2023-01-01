The Marvels is the lowest-grossing MCU movie of all time

The Marvels is officially the lowest-grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following a four-week run in cinemas, the November-released film has grossed $80 million (£63 million) in North America and $197 million (£155 million) globally against its $220 million (£173 million) plus budget.

It is the first Marvel film to not cross the $100 million (£79 million) mark at the U.S. box office.

In comparison, February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to generate $214 million (£168 million) at the U.S. box office and $476 million (£375 million) worldwide.

While still currently screening in cinemas, Deadline and Variety report that Disney doesn't expect the superhero sequel to rebound in ticket sales over the holiday period.

"With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title," the studio announced on Sunday via a press release.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC last week that The Marvels' poor theatrical performance was due to pandemic-related production restrictions, claiming that the film suffered from a lack of "supervision on the set".

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the action-adventure chronicles the adventures of three superheroes - Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel - who are tasked with saving the universe from those who seek to destroy it.