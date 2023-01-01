Florence Pugh hit in face by flying object during Dune: Part Two event

Florence Pugh was struck in the face by a flying object at a Dune: Part Two event in Brazil on Sunday.

The Don't Worry Darling actress was posing arm-in-arm with her co-stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler and director Denis Villeneuve after a panel at the CCXP convention in São Paulo when the incident occurred.

Video footage posted on X/Twitter showed the British actress being hit near the eye by the unknown projectile. She recoiled in shock and appeared to mouth, "Ow", before picking the object up from the ground.

Austin and Timothée also seemed shocked and checked to see if Florence, 27, was OK.

Throwing objects at celebrities has become an increasing trend in recent months, and social media users voiced their disapproval of the practice following the latest viral clip.

"Disgusting. it's going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts. If they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt," one user wrote.

Another commented, "This disturbing trend of throwing harmful objects at artists, actors & actresses needs to stop! Florence Pugh got hit in the eye & that could of severely damaged her vision!"

Florence's Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles was previously hit by an object during a performance, as well as stars such as Bebe Rexha and Drake.

Dune: Part Two was originally due to be released in November but was postponed due to the actors' strikes. It will now hit cinemas in March 2024.