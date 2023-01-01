'Crying out to be adapted': Edgar Wright is actively developing The Running Man reboot

Edgar Wright's reboot of 'The Running Man' is in active development.

The 49-year-old director is working on a movie based on Stephen King's novel of the same name and has promised that his take will be more faithful to the story than the 1987 dystopian flick that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Edgar told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "'The Running Man' is something that is in active development.

"Why is that interesting to me? It's like, I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn't really adapt the book. Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, 'Oh, this isn't like the book at all!' And I think, 'Nobody's done that book.'"

The 'Hot Fuzz' director felt that the picture was "crying out" for the big screen treatment and he jumped at the chance when approached by fellow filmmaker Simon Kinberg.

Edgar said: "So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, 'Do you have any interest in 'The Running Man?' I said, 'You know what?' I've often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.'

"Now, that doesn't mean that it's easy! But it's something that we are working on, yes. I'll tell you that much."

Meanwhile, Edgar recently urged big Hollywood franchises to "take a breather and let people get excited" about the output.

The 'Last Night in Soho' director claimed that some film franchises have to be mindful of "killing the golden goose" through oversaturation.

He said: "I wish some franchises would just kind of have the sense to just take a breather and let people get excited about it again.

"I feel like there are certain things that I loved that I don’t want to see again, or I don’t want to see them again for a long time."