Stephen Graham feels 'very lucky' to have varied acting career

Stephen Graham considers himself fortunate to have such a varied filmography.

The Irishman actor received The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) in London on Sunday night in recognition of his career, which features a mix of film and television and British and Hollywood projects.

In an interview with Cover Media backstage at the BIFAs, Graham was asked if it was important to him to act in both studio and independent projects.

"I'm very lucky that I get those opportunities, do you know what I mean? I've worked really hard to get into that position," he said, reflecting on how far his career has come. "There was a time when I was going to pack it in so thankfully my friends and family stuck by me and supported me and made sure that I didn't do that.

"It can get tricky at times so for me to be able to be in such a fortunate position where I now can look at scripts and make these choices and to be offered studio things and independent things as well, it's magnificent."

When asked if he tries to balance studio and independent projects, the 50-year-old quipped, "Yeah, one for the mortgage and one for the heart, but in the most loving (way)."

Graham follows in the footsteps of previous honourees including Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Thompson, among others.

The Boiling Point star told reporters backstage that he would like to see Michael Fassbender receive the honour next.