Julia Roberts breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry's 'heartbreaking' death

Julia Roberts has addressed the "heartbreaking" death of her ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry.

The Pretty Woman actress, who dated the Friends star for a few months in the mid-1990s, reflected on his death in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking," Roberts said of her ex. "I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."

Roberts, 56, also recalled appearing as a guest star on Friends in the 1996 episode, The One After the Super Bowl. She played Susie 'Underpants' Moss, a former childhood friend who gets revenge on Perry's character Chandler Bing during a date.

"All good thoughts and feelings," Roberts said of the experience. "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time."

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that he and Roberts started communicating over fax to discuss her guest role and their friendship eventually romantic, with them dating off-screen while shooting the episode.

After a couple of months, Perry called off the relationship because he was convinced the Notting Hill actress would dump him.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," he wrote in the book.

"Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

Perry died on 28 October aged 54.