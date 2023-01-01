Tiffany Haddish 'ready for next chapter' following DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish is "ready for (the) next chapter" in her life following her driving under influence (DUI) arrest.

The Girls Trip actress, who was arrested last month after falling asleep behind the wheel of her car, teased her next chapter as she celebrated her 44th birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

"Happy Birthday to me!!!!!" she began. "I am ready for my next chapter in life. I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns."

In her birthday tribute, Tiffany shared a video of her singing at The Great Gatsby-themed party she hosted in Long Island, New York, back in July. In the caption, she thanked the backing band and musical director as well as "the beautiful woman from Eritrea" who made her pink and black sparkly dress.

"I told you I would wear it and the world would see. I keep my promises anyone that knows me knows that. It might take some time but I always keep my promise. Just ask God," she concluded her post.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Night School star explained that she fell asleep in her car on the way home after a busy Thanksgiving, during which she helped feed underprivileged people at the Laugh Factory and attended a concert. Her Tesla parked itself but blocked part of a street in Beverly Hills, California.

The incident marked the second time Tiffany had been arrested on suspicion of DUI in two years. She was previously apprehended in January 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after falling asleep behind the wheel.

She told ET that she was going "to get some help" to ensure it "will never happen again".