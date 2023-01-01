Macaulay Culkin's son 'can't stop playing' with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Macaulay Culkin's son "can't stop playing" with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Home Alone actor and his fiancée Brenda Song stepped out in public with both of their sons for the first time on Friday for the unveiling of his honour.

Addressing Friday's event in an Instagram post on Monday, the former child star wrote, "Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star. My kid can’t stop playing with it. It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family."

The 43-year-old posted photos of himself kneeling by the star, him and Song exchanging a kiss by the honour, and him and his Home Alone onscreen mum Catherine O'Hara together at the event.

O'Hara served as a speaker during the ceremony alongside Natasha Lyonne, Culkin's Party Monster co-star. Guests included Paris Jackson, Seth Green, Culkin's brother Rory, Culkin and Song's two-year-old son Dakota and their infant son, who was born in December 2022.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress also reacted to the star on Monday, writing, "So sooo proud of you @culkamania !! The most incredible day honoring the most incredible person. So well deserved and so long overdue. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support and celebrate. My heart is so full."

During his acceptance speech on Friday, the Richie Rich star gave a shout-out to Song, who he has been dating since 2018.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything. You're the best person I've ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favourite people," he said.