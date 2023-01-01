'We're really lucky': Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo lived a dream in the Marvel films

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo lived a dream as they worked on Marvel movies.

The pair both featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Bruce Banner/Hulk respectively and felt really "lucky" to be involved in the hugely successful superhero franchise.

In conversation for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Robert said: "We had this whole decade-and-a-half Marvel run where we were just looking at each other like, 'God, we're really lucky. What are we doing? Who's a wizard? Who's coming from outer space?'"

Mark added: "It was such a different world. They didn't really cast people like us. I'll never forget, I was like, 'I don't know if I'm right for this.' And you're like, 'Come on, Ruffalo, we got this.'"

Ruffalo, 56, stars as hedonistic lawyer Duncan Wedderburn in the new movie 'Poor Things' and Robert was unaware that his 'Zodiac' co-star could give such a performance.

The 58-year-old actor said: "I've known you a long time. I know what you're like when you're having a good time.

"But I did not know that this character existed inside of you – this cad, this relentlessly self-centred Duncan Wedderburn. And I remember how apprehensive you were about doing this."

Mark explained that he had a wonderful time playing a character with "no sense of morality".

The 'Shutter Island' actor said: "Oh, it was the time of my life. I got to play that guy with no sense of self-consciousness or no sense of morality – really, no sense of any bounds whatsoever that hold us."

Read the full 'Actors on Actors' interview between Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo at https://variety.com/2023/film/news/robert-downey-jr-mark-ruffalo-naked-on-camera-marvel-scripts-1235815300/