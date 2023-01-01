Julia Roberts calls husband Danny Moder her 'anchor'

Julia Roberts has described her husband Danny Moder is the "anchor" of her family.

The couple has been married for more than 20 years and raise three children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 16-year-old son Henry.

In rare public comments about her spouse, Julia shared that Danny is the glue that keeps their family unit together.

"It all starts with Danny Moder, you know?" the star told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today show on Monday, as she appeared alongside her co-star Mahershala Ali to promote their new Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind.

"He's just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, he's the captain of our ship. Truly."

Julia met Danny on the set of The Mexican in 2000, with the pair going on to wed in July 2002.

While the 56-year-old star is full of praise for her cinematographer husband, she joked that Danny certainly isn't perfect - but he's pretty close to it.

"(I'm) not, like, giving it all away," Julia laughed. "It's just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him."

The star also revealed that although Hazel and Phinnaeus are away at college and she is often travelling with work, the family keep in touch through video calls.

"And so Henry and Danny are home, and then I'm in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere and we were all on a FaceTime the other day - together, all of us," she recalled.

"And it was so fun, I might of had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love."