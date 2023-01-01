Barbra Streisand didn't want to detail love life in new memoir

Barbra Streisand has admitted that she didn't want to discuss her love life in her memoir, My Name Is Barbra.



In a new interview with People, the Hollywood icon stated that she was hesitant to divulge details of her love life in her new memoir, which was released on 7 November.



"I didn't even want to talk about any relationships," Barbra said. "My editor said to me, 'You cannot do this. People want to know certain things about your life that are personal.' And I said, 'Well, OK, I will, but I can't talk about it in an interview past anything I put in my book.'"



The 81-year-old has been linked to several high-profile stars during her career, including her ex-husband Elliott Gould, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and her husband of 25 years, James Brolin.



Elsewhere in the interview, the Funny Girl star said that somebody who had been mentioned in the memoir had reached out to her following the book's release.



The actress noted that she couldn't reveal the person's name, though she confirmed that he was happy with what she wrote.



The A Star Is Born actress explained, "If you write the truth, what would they be saying to you? 'Well, you shouldn't have said that?' I said, 'But it was the truth, and I probably made you look better than you were, picking out your positive aspects rather than something you said or did that was kind of cruel or hurtful.' Do you know what I mean?"