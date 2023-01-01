Suzanne Somers laid to rest wearing Timberland boots

Suzanne Somers' husband has explained why she was laid to rest wearing Timberland boots.

Alan Hamel, Suzanne's husband, has explained why the actress was laid to rest in a pair of outdoor boots, following her death in October.

"Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots," Alan, 87, told People in a new interview.

"(I) made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne," the film producer continued.

The Three's Company star died on 15 October, one day before her 77th birthday, after a decades long battle with breast cancer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alan joked that Suzanne had "every manolo blahnik ever made," though, he added that it would "have been predictable but not very personal" to have her "wearing (Manolo Blahniks) for her final trip".

Alan recalled, "Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, 'I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe.'"

Alan and Suzanne tied the knot in 1977.