Jodie Sweetin open to another Full House spinoff

Jodie Sweetin has revealed that another Full House spinoff is not off the table.

The former child actress has shared that another reboot of the American sitcom isn't out of the question, though it wouldn't "be the same" without Bob Saget, who died in January 2022.

"I would always leave that door open (to do another Full House spinoff), but I will say that I think now without Bob - that's been ... on all of our minds is like, would it ever be the same without, without Danny Tanner?" Jodie told the outlet, adding that Bob "was the heart" of the show.

Jodie is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on the show, while Bob portrayed her on-screen dad, Danny Tanner.

"I will never say that I would never play Stephanie again," the 41-year-old continued. "The door is always open, as we say, to playing Stephanie. She's a character that I know so well. Sometimes, I don't know if she was influenced by me or me by her, I'm not sure."

Jodie added that if there is another reboot, it won't be any time soon, adding that she and the rest of the cast could be "Golden Girls-aged".

Jodie played Stephanie from 1987 until 1995. She then reprised the role in Netflix's five-season sequel, Fuller House, from 2016 until 2020.

Bob was found dead aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on 9 January 2022. His family later confirmed that the comedian had died of head trauma.