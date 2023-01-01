Kelly Ripa recalls being criticised for not being 'smaller' nine days after giving birth

Kelly Ripa has revealed that she was criticised for not being "smaller" nine days after giving birth.

During Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the 53-year-old stated that she had been criticised over her body following her return to work nine days after welcoming her first child.

"The wardrobe people were like, 'We thought you'd be smaller by now,'" the talk show host told guest Hilarie Burton.

Kelly continued, "I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to be smaller anytime soon. I don't know much but here's what I do know. This looks like it's going to be here for a while. I'm not in any rush.'"

The All My Children star and her husband Mark Consuelos welcomed their first child, Michael, now 26, in 1997. They then welcomed Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

"I didn't recognize my body," the actress remembered. "I was on a soap and I had to go back to work 9 days after, 9 days! It was brutal."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kelly opened up about feeling like she was "on an island" after giving birth, despite her husband's parents moving in to help out.

"I think all women who have given birth will tell you that they feel they are on an island. I don't care what the support system is," she shared.

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996.