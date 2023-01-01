Gwyneth Paltrow has "stopped watching" Marvel films.

While in conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about why she hasn't seen her final Marvel film, 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I've never seen Endgame. I've never seen any of these. I can't keep track. I probably should at some point," she shared, reports Variety.

The actress went on to reveal that the first Iron Man movie, which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2008, was so different from the rest of the franchise because "the studio didn't think it was going to be a big hit".

"They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point," the Goop founder explained, via Deadline.

"We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write scenes in the morning in Jon's trailer. It was like doing an independent film," she added. "Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn't make them like that anymore."

Gwyneth, 51, played Pepper Potts, the CEO of Stark Industries and Tony Stark's love interest, in a total of seven MCU films between 2008's Iron Man and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.