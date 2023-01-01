Vanessa Hudgens calls Cole Tucker wedding 'the most magical weekend of her life'

Vanessa Hudgens has described her wedding to Cole Tucker as the "most magical weekend of (her) life".

The High School Musical actress tied the knot with the baseball player in front of 100 family and friends in the jungle in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Vogue, Vanessa shared that the wedding festivities were more special than she could have imagined.

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," she gushed. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other - our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into.

"Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Vanessa, 34, wore a white Vera Wang gown for the service, which was officiated by lifestyle guru Jay Shetty. He plays a pivotal part in the couple's relationship because Vanessa and Cole met during one of his Zoom meditation sessions in 2020.

In the interview, the actress recalled seeing the 27-year-old sportsman at the altar as she walked down the aisle.

"(My advice to others is) don't do first looks, because seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life," she recalled. "I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor."

Vanessa had six bridesmaids, including her sister Stella and actresses Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp.