Halle Berry got off to 'a rocky start' with co-star Angelina Jolie

Halle Berry has revealed she and her Maude v Maude co-star Angelina Jolie "had a rocky start".

The X-Men actress assured Variety that the initial conflict between her and the Tomb Raider star will ultimately make the upcoming project better.

"We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together," said Berry, adding she is "thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable."

Berry and Jolie are set to co-star and co-produce the action thriller, which the Oscar-winning actress described as a mixture of Mr & Mrs Smith, Jolie's 2005 movie, and Mission: Impossible with a comedic twist.

The 57-year-old declined to share more details about their initial problems and said people are going to have to wait to hear that story, which she called "a good one".

They eventually put the conflict behind them by bonding over what they have in common.

"We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let's say that," Berry stated.

They are currently preparing to shoot Roseanne Liang's movie and Berry is looking forward to battling Jolie "physically and intellectually" on the set of the film.

Berry and Jolie were first attached to the spy thriller in April.