Kerry Washington 'will be there' for potential Scandal movie

Kerry Washington has confirmed that she would return to Scandal for a reboot movie.

While appearing at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event held on Thursday, the Scandal star spoke to Extra about the possibility that the ABC series would be revived as a film.

"That is a question for Shonda Rhimes," Washington told the outlet, referencing the show's creator. "I will be there if it happens."

Earlier this year, Rhimes teased that she may bring Washington's character Olivia Pope back in another TV show.

"Oh, Olivia Pope," she told IMDb in May, when asked which of her characters she'd bring back. "I like that character so much, even when she was bad. I like that character so much, she's very interesting."

Scandal followed former White House Communications Director Olivia Pope, played by Washington, as she started her own crisis management firm and developed a romance with President Fitzgerald 'Fitz' Thomas Grant III, portrayed by Tony Goldwyn.

Scandal ran from 2012 to 2018.