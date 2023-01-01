Russell Crowe and Rami Malek cast in historical drama Nuremberg

Russell Crowe and Rami Malek are to star in 'Nuremberg'.

The pair have been cast in James Vanderbilt's historical drama that is set in post-war Germany and will start production in Hungary in February 2024.

The movie tells the story of American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who has to decide whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their crimes during World War II, as he finds himself in a battle of wits with Adolf Hitler's right-hand man Hermann Goring (Crowe).

Michael Shannon also stars as Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, the chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials.

Vanderbilt has also penned the screenplay for the picture, which is based on Jack El Hai's book 'The Nazi and the Psychiatrist'.

Bluestone Entertainment and Walden Media acquired the rights to the book and are financing the flick.

The 48-year-old filmmaker – who has written the movies 'Zodiac' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' – said in a statement: "What an absolute honour it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors.

"Our partners at Bluestone and Walden have been incredibly supportive, and I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen."

Bluestone CEO Richard Saperstein added: "It's a privilege to collaborate with this formidable group of artists. I am excited and humbled by the chance to be part of such important and relevant storytelling."

Walden's President of Production Ben Tappan said: "Walden is thrilled to help bring James Vanderbilt's vision to the screen in the courageous effort to purse justice in the aftermath of World War II.

"This astounding moment in history, as brought to life with our extraordinary cast, is a riveting story that is sure to intrigue and resonate with audiences today."