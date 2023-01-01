Olivia Rodrigo 'open' to returning to acting following success with music career

Olivia Rodrigo is "open" to returning to acting amid her successful music career.

The 20-year-old first found fame as an actress thanks to Disney TV shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

After her debut single, Drivers License, catapulted her to stardom in early 2021, Olivia reduced her role on the latter TV show to focus on her music career before leaving altogether at the end of season three.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Good 4 U singer was asked if she was interested in continuing to act after focusing solely on her music for more than a year.

"I'm open for whatever," she replied. "I think acting's so fun. It's so nice to be a part of a community that's like collaborative and creative like that. With music, sometimes it's very individualistic, you know, I'm like writing my songs and making a lot of the decisions by myself. That's wonderful and so much fun but sometimes it's nice to have some people to lean on."

Olivia gave the interview to promote Can't Catch Me Now, the song she wrote for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack.

She added that she was also open to creating more soundtracks in the future because they allow her to write from a different perspective.

"I think that would be so fun, I had such a great time writing this Hunger Games one and it's just such a nice challenge as a songwriter, it really stretches you," she explained.