Sterling K. Brown wants to be known for more than This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown doesn't want to just be known as his This Is Us character, Randall Pearson.

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the actor opened up about how he felt after his hit series This Is Us ended after six seasons last year.

During the episode, Sean asked Sterling whether the end of the series felt "more like a relief or more like a funeral".

"It's both," the actor, 47, answered. "It's both because I think as an actor variety is the spice of life and there is a desire to bring multiple facets of humanity to the forefront, right, it's also really cool when people say like, 'Hey, it's Sterling K. Brown,' versus 'Hey Randall.'"

"I was like, they think they saying something that's really sweet and kind but I was like, but that's not my name, I'm Sterling, you know what I'm saying," he continued. "So when people recognise you for a body of work it is infinitely more satisfying than being known for just one character, even though I love that character."

The Black Panther actor starred alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Justin Hartley in the NBC family drama between 2016 and 2022.