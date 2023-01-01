Tributes flood in for late actor Ryan O’Neal

Stars including Barbra Streisand and William Shatner have paid tribute to Ryan O’Neal following his death.

The celebrated actor, who appeared in films including Love Story and Paper Moon, has passed away at the age of 82. Ryan’s son Patrick O’Neal announced the sad news via his Instagram account.

“As a human being, my father was as generous as they come,” Patrick wrote on Friday. “And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.”

Patrick also shared how his father had loved to make people smile and looked for a joke in every situation.

“He really wanted us laughing,” he added. “And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun.”

Ryan was diagnosed with chronic leukaemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

As news of the actor’s death broke, tributes began to flood in.

Barbra, who starred alongside Ryan on the big screen, was full of praise for her late collaborator.

“So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing,” she wrote on social media. “We made two films together, What’s Up, Doc? and The Main Event. He was funny and charming, and he will be remembered.”

Star Trek actor William was also quick to pay his respects.

“Condolences to the family of Ryan O’Neal,” he posted. “A wonderfully talented actor and Twitter friend.”

Ryan’s daughter Tatum O’Neal, who starred alongside her father in Paper Moon, has revealed his death had left a huge hole in her life.

“I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” Tatum told People. “He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever. and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

Ryan’s Love Story co-star Ali MacGraw released a statement on Saturday in response to the news.

“Working with Ryan, all those years ago, was one of the great experiences of my film career, and we remained friends ever after. He was a skilled actor, charming and funny too,” she said in a note obtained by Deadline.

“It has been devastating to know just how ill Ryan has been for many years now... I shall miss him and the fun we shared……and I pray that he will find peace at last."

Ryan had four children from three relationships. He shared daughter Tatum and son Griffin with his first wife Joanna Moore, son Patrick with his second wife Leigh Taylor-Young and his youngest son Redmond with actress Farrah Fawcett.