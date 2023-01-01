Sam Thompson wins I'm A Celebrity 2023

Sam Thompson has been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, was voted King Of The Jungle for 2023 by ITV viewers on Sunday night, beating Tony Bellow and Nigel Farage who took out second and third place.

In a heartfelt live interview, Thompson revealed he was "overwhelmed" to be crowned the winner.

"I didn't even think I would get invited on the show," he told hosts Ant and Dec, choking back tears. "I am so grateful, I have dreamed of being on this show. You just made a boy's dream come true."

"I never knew I could be as happy as I am right now, it's been magical," he continued. "It's like a dream I don't want you to wake me up from... there were so many amazing people I never thought I would get to spend time with."

Thompson formed a close bond with Tony Bellow, 41, during his stint in the Australian 'jungle' with the former professional boxer joking Sam was his "fifth child".

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears were the first of 12 celebrities to exit the competition, who both quit before having the chance to be voted off the show.

Both celebrities lasted 72 hours - the minimum time required to be paid their fees.

The show courted controversy this year for its inclusion of the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, with critics vowing to boycott the series and setting up a petition to stop the 59-year-old from taking part.

Farage was reportedly paid £1.5 million for appearing on the show - the highest ever fee in the show's history.

Other controversies during the show included awkward rows between campmates, most notably Nella Rose's clash with French chef Fred Sirieix.

More than 800 viewers took to Ofcom to complain after Nella, 26, branded Fred a "weirdo" and vowed not to talk to him after he said he was old enough to be her father.