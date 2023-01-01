Timothée Chalamet open to Wonka sequel

Timothée Chalamet is open to making more Wonka films.

The Call Me By Your Name actor told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka on Sunday night that he would be open to reprising the role of young chocolate inventor Willy Wonka for a follow-up.

"If there was a story to be told," Chalamet told the publication. "And evidently there is."

The 27-year-old noted that there is plenty of room to explore the character as there is a 25-year gap between his prequel and the earlier films, 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Acknowledging the difference between his Wonka and the versions played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, he added, "Something twisted happens (in Wonka's story). I don't know how we started like this and end there - I don't know what the story is."

Director Paul King told the outlet that Wonka works as a standalone film but he would "love to" make a sequel with Chalamet.

"We wanted to make a movie with a beginning, middle and end that wouldn't feel like one of those things where you kinda go, 'Oh, I only just saw a quarter of the story.' The movie is its own thing," the Paddington filmmaker explained.

"It's set 25 years before the factory... there's 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka."

Wonka is in U.K. cinemas now and will be released in the U.S. on Friday.