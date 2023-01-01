Zachary Levi proposes Shazam buddy-comedy movie

Zachary Levi has an idea for a Shazam "buddy-comedy" film.

The 43-year-old actor has starred as superhero Billy Batson/Shazam in two previous movies and has proposed a film alongside Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Zachary said: "I think with the third iteration, obviously, he'd be a little bit older than that, and so kind of incorporating whatever that extra bit of growth and maturation and wisdom would be and, hopefully, just go on some really cool adventures with some other cool DC characters.

"Nathan Fillion and I have been buddies for a really long time, and I think a Green Lantern/Shazam buddy-comedy would be so much fun. So, I don't know, something like that."

The sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' flopped at the box office when it was released earlier this year and Zachary explained how changes he made to the way he played the title character made the hero seem more "immature".

He said: "From the first movie to the second, I tried to age him as Billy ages, you know, in his actual younger teen form. Inside, he's ageing too.

"Obviously, in the first film, he was like 15, and in the second he's 17ish, almost 18. So I tried to address that and bring that into the character, which ironically, in some ways, kind of made him feel almost a little more immature.

"But that's because when he's 15, he's not trying to be the cool guy, when he's 17, he's trying to be the cool guy, he's trying to be the leader, and he's trying to kind of put on that bravado more."