Adam Driver jokes about baby girl during Saturday Night Live rehearsal - report

Adam Driver reportedly joked about the arrival of his baby girl during a dress rehearsal for Saturday Night Live.

The Star Wars actor and his wife Joanne Tucker reportedly welcomed a baby girl in secret earlier this year.

Sources told Page Six on Monday that the 40-year-old joked about his baby during a dress rehearsal for the sketch show, which he hosted for the fourth time on Saturday.

"Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!" he reportedly joked in a practice run of his opening monologue.

It was reported in February that the Marriage Story actor and his partner were expecting their second child as Joanne was photographed with a baby bump while out and about in New York City.

Neither Adam nor Joanne, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, confirmed the pregnancy news.

The couple wed in 2013 after meeting at The Julliard School in the 2000s, and reportedly share a son. News broke in 2018 that the actors had welcomed the baby in private two years prior, and the Oscar-nominated star confirmed the news in a 2019 interview with The New Yorker.

He likened their attempt to keep the baby secret to "a military operation" and explained, "My job is to be a spy - to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."