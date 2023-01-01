Keke Palmer abandoned her 'feelings and desires' when she became child star

Keke Palmer has revealed she abandoned her "childhood feelings and desires" to pursue an acting career.

The Nope actress reflected on growing up in the spotlight in a new post on social media on Monday.

Keke recalled how her parents quit their jobs to focus on her quest for stardom and care for their four children, which placed a huge financial burden on her young shoulders.

"Due to traveling and scheduling both of my parents had to stop working to support my career and be present for my three siblings, leaving me with the financial responsibility around age 12," she wrote on Instagram after she revealed she had recently experienced an "epiphany" during a therapy session.

"However, it caused me a lot of pain because I essentially had to abandon my childhood feelings and desires, becoming like a parentalized child."

Keke, who landed her breakout role in 2006 drama Akeelah and the Bee, insisted she took great pride in being able to provide for her family and saw it as a "huge blessing".

The 30-year-old star also shared that becoming a mother to her son Leodis in February has made her realise how much she sacrificed from a young age for her career ambitions.

"Life can be such a tragic comedy because how funny is it.. that now becoming an actual parent, and the responsibility I've always carried being more valid now than ever, has in fact given me the chance to feel what it's like to be a kid again," she explained.

Keke added that through Leodis she has been able to experience things she missed out on in her own childhood.

"His freedom is like, the most priceless gift to me," she said. "He is already teaching me so much, it's like he awakened the little me inside that I thought was long gone."