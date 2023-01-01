The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci reveals cancer diagnosis

The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old actress/comedian took to TikTok to share that she had recently undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a Sick Tok," Kate said lightheartedly. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early."

"It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise," the actress continued. "But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

Kate is best known for portraying Lucy on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2017. She has also starred in Garfunkel and Oates and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

"It's been a little bit of a trip and (I'll) probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I'll be back at it," Kate said in the TikTok clip, adding that she "can't wait" to get back into painting.