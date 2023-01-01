Yvette Nicole Brown announces engagement

Yvette Nicole Brown has revealed that she is engaged.

During an appearance on The View on Tuesday as a guest co-host, the 52-year-old actress announced that she and her partner Anthony 'Tony' Davis are engaged.

"I have some news. I heard The View is the place to announce things like this. I'm engaged!" Yvette, who played Helen Dubois on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, shared.

The actress then showed off her sparkling engagement ring before pointing out her fiancé in the audience.

"We have known each other since we were in our 20s, we were in acting class together at church years ago," she explained of how they met. "He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody."

Yvette continued, "He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends and then we lost touch for a few years and then my mom passed two years ago and he found me," before clarifying, "he divorced first."

Tony said of Yvette from the audience, "She's just the most beautiful person in the world."

Meanwhile, Yvette said of her husband-to-be, "He's just wonderful ... he's a nice man, you guys. He's a nice, kind, loving man."

When asked how Tony proposed, the Community actress shared that he had given her a lottery scratch card that had the phrase "Will you marry me?" written on it instead of a cash prize. "I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man," she said comedically.