Hilary Duff expecting baby number four

Hilary Duff has revealed that she is expecting baby number four.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her fourth child and her third with her husband, songwriter and DJ Matthew Koma.

Hilary revealed her pregnancy by posting her family's 2023 holiday card, which featured the actress placing her hand on her bump with a shocked look on her face.

"So much for silent nights," the card, which also featured her husband and kids, read. "Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew."

"Surprise Surprise," the Lizzie McGuire star captioned the post.

Hilary and Matthew, who tied the knot in 2019, share daughters Banks, five, and Mae, two. The How I Met Your Father actress also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Several of Hilary's famous friends took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her on the exciting news.

Lucy Hale wrote, "Ahh Congrats you guys!" while Elle Fanning commented, "woohoooo," with multiple red hearts.

Matthew, 36, also shared the news on his own Instagram page, captioning the holiday photo, "Baby #4 is loading..." and tagging the location of his picture as "Vasectomy clinic."