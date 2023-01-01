Shay Mitchell was 'scared' to take on Pretty Little Liars role

Shay Mitchell has revealed that she was "scared" to take on her Pretty Little Liars role due to her lack of experience.

The Canadian actress, who landed her breakout role as Emily Fields on the teen drama series in 2010, has shared why she was nervous to take on the job.

"When I booked the show, I knew I didn't have as much acting experience as the other girls," the 36-year-old explained in a new interview with Byrdie.

Shay acted alongside co-stars, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse.

"A part of me was scared, but I knew I would eventually figure it out," she continued. "Do I think my performance was Academy Award-winning? Absolutely not. But f**k it. I did it, and I tried my best. I learned more (on that set) than I could in any acting class."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about being defined by one character.

"I felt (like people were defining me by the character I played) a little bit, especially in the early years of Pretty Little Liars, where everyone just talked about Emily," Shay told the publication. "It got to a point where I was like, Okay, but I'm here too, and I can do other things. I didn't want to be pigeonholed in the acting world of only being able to play one note. So I think social media helped me showcase my personality outside the character I played."

The You actress launched a YouTube channel in 2014. She used the platform to share glimpses into her personal life.

Shay starred in Pretty Little Liars from 2010 until the final season in 2017.