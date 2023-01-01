Jonathan Bailey's 'life was threatened' for being gay

Jonathan Bailey has remembered a "terrifying" incident when his "life was threatened" for being gay.

The Bridgerton star - who is publicly open about his sexuality - recalled attending an annual event for the LGBTQ+ organisation The Human Rights Campaign in Washington DC.

"I went into a coffee shop, and I was wearing a Human Rights Campaign cap from the night before," the actor, 35, told the Evening Standard in an interview published on Tuesday. "And the young lady who I was ordering from recognised me from Bridgerton, we were just chatting."

"And a man arrived behind me and he said, 'Are you famous?' And I said something like, 'I'm really famous for ordering coffee,' which is actually quite an annoying thing to say," he continued. "And then he got my cap, and he pulled it off my head and he threw it across the room and he said, 'get out of this f***ing coffee shop, you queer."

The Wicked actor described walking over to pick up his hat and put it back on his head before the man told him: "If you don't take that cap off, I'm gonna f***ing shoot you. Where I'm from, people like me kill people like you."

Jonathon said an "amazing" woman then came to his aid and began filming the incident, which led to the man leaving the café.

"My life was threatened. My body believed it; my brain didn't and it took me a while to really catch up with it," he shared.

"And of course, that's not just an American story. It's international," Jonathon concluded.

"And it's terrifying, that (in the UK) we're not looking after queer people, in terms of allowing them into the country. Because that is the reality; people's lives are literally at risk."