George Clooney says his family 'will all die' if his wife cooks

George Clooney has joked about his wife's cooking abilities.

Chatting with Extra TV on Tuesday, the Ocean's Eleven star revealed that he doesn't want his partner of almost ten years, Amal Clooney, to cook the family dinners.

"I'll tell you what. My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer, she's one of the advocates of the world. She takes on Isis," the 62-year-old gushed of Amal, before quipping, "But I better be doing the cooking or we will all die."

George went on to tell the outlet that he will "cook anything," particularly on special occasions and holidays.

"I'm going to do a little Christmas turkey this year," the Up in the Air actor shared. "Hard to find a good one but I found a good one, so we're going to do Christmas turkey."

George and Amal met in 2013 and tied the knot one year later in Venice, Italy.

They share six-year-old twin girls, Ella and Alexander, whom they welcomed in 2017.