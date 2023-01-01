Stephen Colbert jokes about his appendix surgery

Stephen Colbert has made light of his recent health scare.

Last month, the Late Show host was forced to cancel filming a week of episodes after undergoing surgery for a ruptured appendix.

"It's so lovely to see all of you," Colbert told his live studio audience on Tuesday. "The last time I was sitting at this desk, which was the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, I was in a heap of trouble."

After recounting the events that led to his hospitalisation, the comedian, 59, then made a quip about his surgery.

"They said when they opened me up, it was like they'd shot John Wick 5 down there," he joked. "I don't want to go into much detail here but basically they go in there with a power washer and a Shop-Vac."

Colbert continued: "They don't know why appendix goes bad because they don't know why they go good. They have no idea what it does. All they know is at some point it just turns around to the pancreas and says, 'I bet I could kill this guy.'"

The host thanked the hospital staff, show staff, and everyone who sent him well wishes, before jokingly thanking his burst appendix.

"Because you giving me blood poisoning helped me lose 14 pounds," Colbert closed his hilarious segment. "Ladies, gentlemen, you heard it here first. Appendicitis is the new Ozempic."

This week of shows Colbert missed out on filming due to his surgery were set to include guests Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Kelsey Grammer and musical guest Jon Batiste.