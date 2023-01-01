Viola Davis and Terry Crews pay tribute to co-star Andre Braugher after his death

Viola Davis and Terry Crews lead the tributes to actor Andre Braugher following his death.

The two-time Emmy-winning actor, best known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 61 years old.

After the tragic news broke on Tuesday, Davis, who worked with Braugher on the live recreation of the sitcom Good Times in 2019, mourned her late co-star in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Heartbreaking. You went way too soon. I loved every minute of working with you....your talent, your bottomless heart, your love of your family....your wife," she wrote. "You were a great man. God bless your children, your beautiful wife.....You will be missed Andre Braugher."

Crews, who played Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher's Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine between 2013 and 2021, told his Instagram followers that his co-star's passing "hurts".

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," he posted. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Their co-star Chelsea Peretti added in her own tribute post, "Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to (her character) Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't."

Outside of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Braugher was best known for playing Detective Frank Pembleton in the '90s police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street and Owen Thoreau Jr. in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe twice and an Emmy 11 times, with him winning the latter award for Homicide: Life on Street and Thief.

The actor also appeared in films such as City of Angels, Frequency, Glory, Primal Fear, The Mist, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and TV shows including Gideon's Crossing, Hack, The Good Fight and House.

Braugher is survived by his actress wife Ami Brabson and their three sons.