Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea makes red carpet debut at Maestro premiere

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's six-year-old daughter Lea made her red carpet debut at the premiere of her father's new movie Maestro on Tuesday night.

The Hangover actor brought his daughter to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and posed hand-in-hand with the youngster in front of photographers on the black carpet.

Lea made her movie debut in the Leonard Bernstein biopic, which her father starred in and directed, as a young version of the composer-conductor's daughter Jamie Bernstein.

Maya Hawke, who plays an older version of Jamie, was pictured bending down to hug Lea during the event.

Lea also posed with her father in a large group photo featuring co-stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Sarah Silverman and the film's producer, famed director Steven Spielberg.

The youngster, who wore an animal-print dress, also appeared in photos with Bradley and Lady Gaga, who attended the Maestro premiere to support her A Star Is Born co-star and director.

Russian model Irina expressed her pride in both Bradley and their daughter on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

She shared an image of Lea in a scene with Bradley and Carey and wrote, "Congrats @maestrofilm... So proud (of) Daddy and Lea (heart emojis)."

She also posted a video clip of their kid watching the words "Lea Pictures", the name of Bradley's production company, appearing on the screen in an empty cinema, presumably at the start of Maestro.

Bradley and Irina were in a relationship between 2015 and 2019.