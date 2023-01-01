Shannen Doherty responds after estranged husband denies her infidelity allegation

Shannen Doherty has hit back after sources connected to her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko denied he cheated on her.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum claimed on her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, earlier this month that she found out her husband of 11 years had cheated on her before she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumour in January.

Sources close to the photographer disputed Shannen's version of events to TMZ on Tuesday, claiming they had been living separate lives for two years before her surgery and he had been upfront about starting a new relationship.

The former Charmed star responded to the article on Instagram, insisting it is "an absolute lie".

"Let's Be Clear, the truth matters," she began. "The story supposedly comes from my husbands (sic) friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod.

"In the meantime .... @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the 'friends/girifriend' who tried to put this story out, I realize you're scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere. #thetruthmatters."

Shannen and Kurt tied the knot in 2011. She filed for divorce in April of this year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

On her podcast, she alleged she went into her surgery "after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years".

The 52-year-old actress is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer, which has spread to her brain and bones.