Stephen Fry feeling 'very fortunate' after recovering from 'grim' stage fall

Stephen Fry feels "very fortunate" to be almost back to normal after his nasty fall off the stage at London's O2 Arena three months ago.

The 66-year-old Blackadder star was hospitalised in September after he fell six feet from the stage onto concrete after delivering a lecture at the CogX Festival.

In his first TV interview since the accident on Wednesday, Fry revealed he is still receiving physiotherapy but is 90% back to normal.

"I'm feeling whole and healed thanks to good physiotherapy. It was pretty nasty," he said on Good Morning Britain. "I broke my leg in two places, my pelvis in four places, a bunch of ribs, so it was really quite serious."

Revealing how lucky he was, The Hobbit actor continued, "The orthopaedic surgeon made it clear that he was dealing with people who had had a fall from lesser heights who might not walk again.

"The two things that you don't want to hit are your skull or your spine. And I was very fortunate that I didn't, so there was no suggestion of either cognitive impairment or a real physical threat."

During an interview with Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2 over the weekend, Fry shared that he was initially reluctant to take OxyContin, the highly addictive opioid, to numb his pain but his surgeon convinced him that it would help him recover quicker.

He explained on GMB, "It was the dreaded Oxycontin, which has cut a swathe through America - the opioid crisis - (but) obviously, it was dealt to me very properly and (I was) weaned off it so I didn't addicted, but because of the painkillers, I was able to move earlier than I otherwise would have been. And since then, just lots of hydrotherapy and physiotherapy."

Fry no longer needs to use a walking stick and is back at work hosting the U.K. version of the U.S. game show Jeopardy!