Sienna Miller expecting baby girl

Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl.



The Layer Cake actress first sparked pregnancy speculation in August when she was photographed with a baby bump on a beach holiday in Ibiza, and she later flaunted her growing stomach on the red carpet at Vogue World in September.



On Wednesday, the latest cover for Vogue magazine was released, featuring the 41-year-old bearing her bump on the cover.



The accompanying maternity photoshoot, shot by Annie Leibovitz, depicts Sienna with her boyfriend Oli Green, 27, and her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe.



During The Run-Through with Vogue video interview, Sienna said of her pregnancy, "I'm having a baby girl. (Marlowe) is now excited, she's like, 'This was great, why would we change this? What if the baby's cuter (than me)?', you know, the normal feelings, which she's very honest about."



The American Sniper actress also revealed that she almost got away with her pregnancy going unnoticed during her summer holiday.



"It was so funny, I'd got through the entire summer, I'd had a very decadent summer of travelling around and being on lots of beaches, I'd got away with it, (the paparazzi photographs are from) the last swim on the last day of the last holiday," she shared. "Thank Christ it was like 5pm and not glaring sunlight."



Sienna, who recently moved back to the U.K. after years in New York, has been in a relationship with The Crown actor since 2021.



She co-parents Marlowe with her actor ex Tom Sturridge, who has also moved back to his native England.