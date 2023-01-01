Barbie breaks Critics Choice Awards record with 18 nominations

Barbie has made history at the Critics Choice Awards by scoring the most nominations of all time.

Greta Gerwig's movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, has broken the all-time record for nominations at the Critics Choice Awards with 18.

It was nominated in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, respectively.

The impressive haul comes two days after Barbie topped the Golden Globe nominations with nine mentions.

The Barbie soundtrack dominates the Best Original Song shortlist for both the Globes and the CCAs thanks to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? and Gosling's I'm Just Ken.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things followed behind Barbie with 13 CCA nominations each, including Best Picture.

American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Saltburn round out the Best Picture shortlist.

The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday 14 January.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress:

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble:

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay:

Samy Burch - May December

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography:

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan - Poor Things

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Best Production Design:

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek - Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Best Editing:

William Goldenberg - Air

Nick Houy - Barbie

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Best Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple

Holly Waddington - Poor Things

Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup:

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy:

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song:

Dance the Night - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom - Rustin

This Wish - Wish

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Best Score:

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie