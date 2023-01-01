Barbie breaks Critics Choice Awards record with 18 nominations

- NEWS
Barbie has made history at the Critics Choice Awards by scoring the most nominations of all time.
Greta Gerwig's movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, has broken the all-time record for nominations at the Critics Choice Awards with 18.
It was nominated in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, respectively.
The impressive haul comes two days after Barbie topped the Golden Globe nominations with nine mentions.
The Barbie soundtrack dominates the Best Original Song shortlist for both the Globes and the CCAs thanks to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? and Gosling's I'm Just Ken.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things followed behind Barbie with 13 CCA nominations each, including Best Picture.
American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Saltburn round out the Best Picture shortlist.
The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday 14 January.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture:
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress:
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor:
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
Calah Lane - Wonka
Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble:
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best Director:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay:
Samy Burch - May December
Alex Convery - Air
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer - Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - Barbie
David Hemingson - The Holdovers
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography:
Matthew Libatique - Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
Best Production Design:
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek - Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Best Editing:
William Goldenberg - Air
Nick Houy - Barbie
Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Best Costume Design:
Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
Lindy Hemming - Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple
Holly Waddington - Poor Things
Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup:
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy:
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Song:
Dance the Night - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom - Rustin
This Wish - Wish
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Best Score:
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie