Taylor Lautner opens up about life after Twilight

Taylor Lautner has opened up about how Twilight impacted his life.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the Twilight star opened up about having to figure out who he was after starring in the popular films.

"I only feel great feelings towards the franchise and everything it's given me," Taylor told podcast host Alex Cooper. "It's definitely like, you know, there's pros and cons to what it gave me, but the pros far outweigh the cons."

The actor, 31, explained that "it took a journey" once he had finished filming the movies to figure out "who I really am and what is truly important to me in life".

He added that he is "very thankful for that franchise".

Taylor landed his breakout role at the age of 15 when he was cast as Jacob Black in the film series. He appeared in all five of the films.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor explained how the "overnight success" of the movies impacted him.

"I think the biggest part is when you're in the middle of it, when that overnight success happens, that overnight fame happens, you can't process it, when you're like in it, so it happened and I thought everything was awesome," the actor stated. "Yeah there's 12 paparazzi cars following me but it's cool, it's fun."

He continued, "I think it took going through that and living that way and then taking a step back and realising how much more there was to life, to really get me to process what I had been through and how not normal it was."

Taylor added that the attention he received resulted in him having "trust issues" and feeling "lonely, not (wanting) to ever leave my house." However, he noted that after taking a step back, "I only have purely fond memories" of filming Twilight.