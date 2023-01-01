Sienna Miller invited Emily Blunt on her date with Oli Green

Emily Blunt has recalled joining Sienna Miller and Oli Green on one of their early dates.

The actress/model has revealed that she asked The Devil Wears Prada star to act as a wing-woman on one of her early dates with her now-boyfriend in New York.

"I was like, this is absurd. This will not go anywhere," Sienna, 41, told Vogue of the beginning of her relationship with Oli, 27. "And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him."

Speaking to the publication, Emily revealed that it turned out that she was not needed on the date.

"When I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went, 'I'm going to slip away,'" the 40-year-old shared.

Emily added of Sienna's relationship with The Crown actor, "I see so much of her in him, that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has. He's the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him."

The American Sniper actress and Oli have been romantically linked since February 2022, when they were spotted spending time together in New York City. They made their red carpet debut the following month.

The couple are now expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Sienna also shares a daughter, 11-year-old Marlowe, with her actor ex Tom Sturridge.