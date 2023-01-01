Jamie Foxx celebrates 56th birthday by thanking fans for support during health battle

Jamie Foxx has celebrated his 56th birthday by thanking his fans for their support during his recent health battle.

To mark his 56th birthday, the actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his appreciation for those who supported him after he suffered a medical emergency in April.

"This birthday is a special one...I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way... here lately I've been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you," Jamie began. "I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER... you lifted me through... I was able to make it to today because of your prayers..."

"I consider all of you my family... and thank you to my immediate family, and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day..." the star continued. "I'm sending our complete joy to everybody... Cause if it's my birthday it's your birthday....."

The post arrived days after Jamie accepted the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles.

Whilst accepting his award, the Oscar winner shared that he "couldn't actually walk" six months ago. He also confirmed reports that he went to a facility in Chicago to recover from his medical emergency.

The Django Unchained star has yet to divulge details about the nature of his health battle.