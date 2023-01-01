Naomi Watts pays tribute to 'angel' daughter on her 15th birthday

Naomi Watts has paid tribute to her youngest child Kai on her 15th birthday.

The Mullholland Drive star, 54, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, posting a black and white photo of her teenage daughter on the beach.

"Happy birthday my sweet little angel. You are everything to me. I'm so lucky to be your mum," she sweetly captioned the shot.

Naomi added" "Keep dancing and showing the world your dynamic and glorious spirit."

Still Alice actress and one of the star's friends, Julianne Moore, also sent her wishes to Naomi's youngest child.

"Happy birthday beautiful Kai," she wrote in the comments.

Australian model Alison Daddo also chimed in, adding: "Happiest of days to your sweet one."

Naomi shares her children Kai and Sasha, 16, with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, whom she was in a relationship with for more than a decade.

In June, Naomi tied the knot with her partner Billy Crudup, 55, at a New York City courthouse.