Busy Philipps reveals daughter Birdie suffered seizure in Sweden

Busy Philipps has revealed she recently had to take an emergency flight to Sweden after her 15-year-old daughter suffered a seizure.

The Dawson's Creek actress revealed on the Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast on Wednesday that Birdie, who goes to boarding school in Sweden, suffered the seizure while at the cinema with her friend in Stockholm.

Busy and her estranged husband Marc Silverstein found out about the "terrifying" incident via FaceTime.

"(Marc) just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone,'" Busy, 44, recalled. "The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff - on FaceTime.

"(Birdie) was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

The Freaks and Geeks star explained that Birdie suffered a seizure for the first time earlier this year while she was filming the new Mean Girls movie.

"I couldn't leave set and Marc had run to the school and had gotten there at the same time as the paramedics so he had seen her in this, similar sort of thing before," she stated. "But it was really awful seeing it on a screen, being in a different country across an ocean."

Busy, Marc and their 10-year-old daughter Cricket took the first flight from New York to Sweden to be with Birdie in the hospital. After the teenager was discharged, they brought her back home.

Sharing snaps and videos from the Sweden trip on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay. But it’s been a time. and a year."

Busy and Marc, a screenwriter, got married in 2007. She announced in May 2022 that they had been separated since February 2021.