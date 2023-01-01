George Clooney reveals what surprised him most about raising twins

George Clooney has revealed what surprised him most about raising twins.

The veteran actor, who shares six-year-olds Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney, has opened up about what it is like to raise twins.

"Twins tell you a lot," the 62-year-old said during a new interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, who is also a father to twins, 19-year-olds Isabella and Sophia.

"When you have twins and you're raising (them at) the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," George explained, via People. "You try to give them some boundaries and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."

The Ocean's Eleven star added of his children, "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are."

During an interview with The Guardian in 2021, the actor shared of his twins, "Alexander loves to laugh and Ella's very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules."

George and Amal, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their twins in June 2017.