Leighton Meester declares there is no 'secret' to marriage to Adam Brody

Leighton Meester has declared that there is no "secret" to marriage to Adam Brody.

The Gossip Girl star has opened up about her marriage to The O.C. actor, revealing that there is no secret to the success of their relationship.

"I don't think there's any kind of secret. I think it's individual," the 37-year-old told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "In our case, I think we get along. We like each other a lot."

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2014, share two children, an eight-year-old daughter named Arlo and a three-year-old son, whose name has not been revealed.

"(We're excited about) just kind of slowing down and spending time with them," she said when asked about her plans for the holidays. "My daughter loves baking, so we're probably going to bake. She's getting big enough to really know how to do it. Doing that and probably staying home and being cozy and watching Christmas movies."

Leighton and Adam, 43, met in 2011 on the set of the romantic comedy The Oranges. They revealed that they were dating in February 2013 and became engaged later that year.